International Radiological Protection Symposium concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 8th International Symposium on the System of Radiological Protection, hosted by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) in cooperation with the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP), concluded in Abu Dhabi following three days of high-level discussions and scientific exchange.

The symposium brought together more than 600 experts, policymakers, and researchers from 55 countries.

Over more than 120 presentations, participants explored diverse and emerging themes, including medical applications, the use of artificial intelligence in radiological protection, environmental protection and ecosystem monitoring, occupational, public, and medical exposures, as well as measures to protect astronauts from radiation risks in space exploration.

A highlight of the symposium was the exhibition, which featured 175 research papers from around the world, showcasing cutting-edge developments, new methodologies, and future directions in radiological protection, research, and technology.

The event also included the presentation of the Cousins Award for Young Scientists and Professionals, celebrating the contributions of the next generation of experts committed to strengthening radiation protection standards globally.

“Hosting this symposium here in Abu Dhabi for the second time has been both a privilege and a responsibility, one that reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to fostering global dialogue, scientific excellence, and collaboration in all areas related to radiation safety and protection,” Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR, said.

The outcomes and recommendations from the symposium will contribute to the ongoing work of the ICRP in reviewing and updating the System of Radiological Protection and developing the next set of General Recommendations for the international community.