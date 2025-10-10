Abu Dhabi Chamber expands UAE enterprises' global reach through bilateral talks in London

LONDON, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has organised a series of meetings, bringing together Emirati and British companies, during a visit to the United Kingdom, to enhance international economic cooperation.

More than 40 UAE companies and institutions spanning a diverse range of economic sectors, alongside leading British companies, engaged in discussions to identify new avenues for investment and trade, as well as forging partnerships to support the global expansion of UAE companies across European and international markets.

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “The Abu Dhabi Chamber is steadfast in its support for UAE companies, helping them unlock new opportunities for global expansion by providing premier platforms for engagement with international partners."

He added that this visit to London exemplifies the chamber's strategic approach, which is focused on nurturing sustainable economic partnerships, encouraging investment and expertise flows, and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a key engine of global economic growth.

The meetings have opened new channels for commercial and investment collaboration by establishing direct lines of communication between UAE and UK businesses across key sectors, including advanced technology, sustainable energy, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare.

Several memoranda of understanding and partnership agreements between UAE and UK companies were signed during the visit to further enhance the presence of UAE companies within European markets and significantly strengthen their global competitiveness.

