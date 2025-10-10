Abu Dhabi Department of Energy to showcase AI-powered AD.WE platform at GITEX Global

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025, within the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion.

The DoE will showcase its digital technologies and AI-driven initiatives that are reshaping Abu Dhabi’s energy, water, district cooling, and petroleum products sectors, including AD.WE, a pioneering AI-powered platform for real-time resource management in the Emirate.

DoE’s presence at GITEX Global reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership in smart infrastructure and future energy systems, driven by the accelerated adoption of smart technologies, in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals.

Participation at the event will also provide a platform to strengthen partnerships and attract investment to accelerate innovation across the energy, water, district cooling, and petroleum products sectors.

On show will be Abu Dhabi’s AI-powered projects and digital solutions designed to enhance energy efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. The UAE-developed flagship platform AD.WE, a world first, was created in partnership with Presight to deliver real-time analytics that support and optimise the energy and utilities sectors across Abu Dhabi.

The platform highlights the huge potential of advanced technologies to drive efficiency and reduce emissions through data-driven decision-making.