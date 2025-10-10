Confidence surges in ADNOC Drilling following landmark ADNOC Investor Majlis

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The remarkable success of the recent ADNOC Investor Majlis is echoing across regional and global capital markets, powerfully demonstrating the impact of open, transparent engagement between ADNOC and the investment community.

Held last Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the ADNOC Investor Majlis has sparked a surge of investor confidence in ADNOC Drilling with five leading global financial institutions – Citi, Barclays, Bank of America, Bank of China International and Bernstein –upgrading their target share prices for the company.

This vote of confidence underscores ADNOC Drilling’s robust fundamentals, strategic clarity and dynamic growth trajectory.

Updated target share prices:

• Barclays: AED6.8 → AED7.5

• Bank of America: AED6.9 → AED7.4

• Bank of China International: AED6.4 → AED6.8

• Bernstein: AED6.7 → AED6.8

• Citi: AED6.4 → AED6.7

Average price: AED6.5 → AED6.6

These upgrades are a testament to the power of the ADNOC Investor Majlis, a unique forum that brought together global and regional investors, analysts and the leadership of ADNOC and its listed companies for candid, constructive dialogue. Through transparent and insightful exchanges, ADNOC is redefining investor relations in the region, setting a new benchmark for strategic communication and market engagement.

The ADNOC Investor Majlis has not only reinforced ADNOC Drilling’s market strength but also demonstrated how proactive engagement can translate into tangible shareholder value.

As ADNOC continues to lead by example, inspiring excellence and trust across the investment landscape, the Majlis stands as a powerful symbol of partnership, performance and transparency – key drivers propelling the UAE’s capital markets to new heights.