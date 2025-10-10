DCD Abu Dhabi showcases AI initiative at GITEX Global 2025

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its participation at GITEX Global 2025, taking place on 13-17 October, the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) will be showcasing three new innovative social solutions to enhance citizens and residents’ quality of life – a key pillar of the Department’s strategy for supporting the building of a cohesive society through partnership and empowerment.

Situated on the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, Sheikh Saeed Hall, the DCD will demonstrate how such efforts, powered by innovative new platforms, will transform data collection and insights into practical tools that contribute to formulating accurate social policies that anticipate challenges and provide rapid responses.

In efforts to cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in the integration of modern, human-centric technologies, the DCD will be revealing its new Community Well-Being Dashboard project. This advanced AI-powered system combines quality of life indicators and data at the district level. The aim being to identify and detect risks and challenges within the community much earlier than under the current legacy systems.

The DCD will also be showcasing the new ‘Family Support Insights’ platform; again, an AI-powered platform that enables the identification of families most in need of government assistance and support by integrating government data and mapping out and addressing the root causes of various social challenges.

The DCD has stated that it will also be organising an interactive workshop during the exhibition to explain the mechanisms for integrating data and artificial intelligence into the social sector. It will also feature presentations of a group of projects developed by university students as part of the "UNIVATE" initiative. This university student-related initiative aims to empower young adults by encouraging them to innovate digital solutions that support social development and enhance the quality of life.

Ahead of attending GITEX, DCD representatives emphasised that the Department’s participation at the world’s largest technology event represents an opportunity to enhance cooperation with other government and private entities, academic and technical institutions. It is also hoped that such conversations will pave the way for a growth in innovation that will further spawn initiatives that improve quality of life, enhance social cohesion, and align with the UAE leadership’s direction in making artificial intelligence an integral tool for achieving sustainable social development.