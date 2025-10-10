Family Care Authority marks World Mental Health Day

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Family Care Authority (FCA), reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to promoting mental well-being as a cornerstone of community stability and family cohesion.

Al Ameemi said that the Family Care Authority believes prioritising mental health is essential to fostering stability, balance, and overall well-being for every individual in the community. “We continue our efforts to empower families and strengthen their unity by nurturing a culture of awareness and openness, breaking the barriers of silence and fear that surround the pursuit of psychological support,” she said, adding that seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but an act of courage that reflects a willingness to change for the better.

She noted that the FCA, in collaboration with its partners across the sector, continues to develop a holistic social care system that delivers integrated psychological and social services, grounded in community awareness and trust-building within families. “At FCA, we are fully committed to safeguarding and enhancing the mental health of our community through comprehensive and accessible services that promote psychological balance and emotional resilience among individuals and families across the Emirate,” she added.

The Authority called on all members of the community to unite in championing a culture of mental well-being, stressing that together, society can build a more compassionate and understanding environment that places mental health and family stability at the forefront.

“Mental health is a priority and a shared responsibility entrusted to every member of society, so that we may enjoy a balanced and cohesive community,” the statement concluded. “The strength of our nation is rooted in the health of its minds and hearts.”