Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation launches 5th edition of 'Future Science Challenge'

DUBAI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences officially launched the fifth edition of the Future Science Challenge yesterday, Thursday (9 October), across the Arab region.

The challenge is one of the Foundation’s flagship educational initiatives aimed at enhancing the scientific research skills and innovative thinking of gifted Arab students in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)

This year’s edition is held under the theme “Tourism and Hospitality”, aligning with the UAE’s national AI strategy and the Foundation’s commitment to connecting applied education with key economic sectors.

The Future Science Challenge seeks to empower students with new skills, broaden their knowledge horizons, and encourage them to apply modern technologies to solve real-world challenges through innovative, science-based approaches.

The programme also aims to foster active student participation in community development through applied projects that promote innovation and sustainability.

The fifth edition centers on developing technological solutions to enhance the tourism and hospitality sectors by improving service quality and promoting sector sustainability. Students will be tasked with using AI and IoT to design enhanced visitor experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, stated, “The Future Science Challenge is a model of applied education rooted in student innovation and knowledge expansion. It connects science, economics, and culture within the Arab world. Through its fifth edition, we reaffirm our commitment to providing a scientific platform that enables students to translate theoretical knowledge into practical projects with clear social and economic impact—advancing creativity- and innovation-based education.”

Al Qatami added that the selection of this year’s theme reflects the Foundation’s commitment to aligning the challenge with development opportunities, encouraging students to create solutions that improve quality of life and support sustainability across vital sectors.

He also encouraged participating teams from across the Arab world to seize this opportunity for knowledge exchange, skills development, and cross-border collaboration in support of educational advancement and service to Arab communities.

The competition includes a specialised training programme for both students and mentors, equipping them with foundational skills in AI and IoT to develop creative, practical solutions. Final projects will be evaluated by a panel of professors, engineers, and experts in science and technology, based on creativity, impact, and implementation quality. Winning teams will be announced and honored in April 2026.