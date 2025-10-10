Umm Al Emarat Park announces new calendar for Winter Season 2025-26

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park has announced the return of its popular Winter Season, running from October 2025 to April 2026, featuring an extensive line-up of community, wellness, and family-friendly activities.

The Park Market returns with a refreshed design and a central location near The Children’s Garden and Outdoor Cinema. Taking place every Friday and Saturday from 24th October to 4th April, it will feature more than 60 local vendors offering food, crafts, and entertainment.

A new initiative, Halek (“Your solution”), launching on 24th and 25th October, will promote mental health awareness and conversations on postpartum depression.

The Cinema in the Park series will also resume from 17th October to 31st March, offering family films under the stars every weekend at 18:00, while the Animal Barn pop-up invites guests to meet friendly animals, enjoy feeding sessions for AED10, and take pony or camel rides for AED15.

For adventure enthusiasts, BOUNCE will return to the park from October to February, providing freestyle jumping experiences and interactive sessions led by the Vibe Tribe. Emirati heritage enthusiasts can also attend the daily Sunset Falcon Shows from 15th October between 17:00 and 18:00, offering live falconry displays and opportunities to meet trainers.

Educational tours for school groups will continue, featuring animal interactions, sustainability workshops, and lessons on Sheikh Zayed’s environmental legacy. Wellness activities, organised with Celestial Karisma, include Full Moon ceremonies, sound healing, and free yoga classes held on Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays under the theme Nature Meets Mindfulness.

Additional favourites such as splash play areas and birthday packages with Kidz Factory will also return.

Rasha Kablawi, spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said the 2025–26 season builds on last year’s success, aligning with the Year of Community and major celebrations such as Eid, Etihad Day, and New Year. She added that all initiatives are designed to enhance inclusivity, education, and community engagement while providing meaningful experiences for visitors.

The park opens daily from 08:00 to 00:00, with last entry at 23:00. Tickets are priced at AED10, giving visitors access to all facilities and attractions.