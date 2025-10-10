Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee today announced that Venezuelan industrial engineer Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Machado, 58, was recognised for her efforts to promote democratic values and political freedoms in Venezuela.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish kronor (around US$1.2 million), will be formally presented in Oslo on 10th December, marking the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who established the prizes in his 1895 will.