Dubai Culture launches ISEA2026 open call for participation

DUBAI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with Zayed University, will host the International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA) 2026, a global platform exploring the intersection of art, science, and technology.

Aligned with Dubai’s Digital Arts Strategy, the initiative supports the Authority’s mission to empower talent, enhance digital infrastructure, and advance education in digital art. It also reflects Zayed University’s commitment to fostering creative and interdisciplinary research and education.

ISEA2026, expected to attract more than 500 international, will take place across Dubai from 10th to 19th April 2026 under the theme ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity. The event will bring together artists, researchers, and specialists to exchange ideas, showcase works, and shape a global agenda for creative innovation.

Four thematic pillars — Charting Constellations, Celestial Dialogues, Eco–Tech Futures, and Starlinked Worlds — will guide the symposium’s discussions, exhibitions, and workshops. Alongside registered sessions, the public programme will include talks, networking events, and creative showcases across Dubai’s cultural venues.

Dubai Culture has launched an open call inviting artists, storytellers, and researchers to submit works in various formats such as animation, new media, photography, performance, film, and installations. Proposals for academic papers and conference contributions exploring intersections between art, science, and technology are also welcome.

Submissions are open until 24th November 2025 and will be reviewed by a curatorial committee of experts and specialists. All entries must align with the symposium’s theme and adhere to UAE regulations and ISEA copyright standards. The application form is available at: ISEA INTERNATIONAL.