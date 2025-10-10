UAE participates in fourth meeting of G20 Energy Transition Working Group in South Africa

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the fourth meeting of the G20 Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG 4), held yesterday in South Africa, reaffirming its commitment to multilateral cooperation and to advancing global efforts towards a more sustainable and inclusive energy system.

The UAE delegation also took part in a side event on creating demand for sustainable fuels, as well as the G20 Nuclear Energy Ministerial Conference, attended by ministers, experts and policymakers from around the world.

The participation reflects the UAE’s prominent global standing as an active and responsible contributor to shaping international energy policies, in line with its strategic vision to balance economic growth with environmental protection and ensure the security and sustainability of energy resources for current and future generations.

It also represents a practical implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 7, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.

The UAE continues to play a leading role in the global clean energy transition through the updated UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, along with major investments in advanced technologies and renewable energy projects. These initiatives underscore its commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and to delivering on the outcomes of the historic UAE Consensus, which marked a pivotal milestone in global climate action.

The UAE’s participation further highlights its belief in the importance of dialogue and international partnership to address shared challenges, enhance cooperation in sustainable fuels and peaceful nuclear energy, and foster innovation in future energy solutions.

Through these efforts, the UAE seeks to contribute to building a global energy ecosystem that is more efficient, equitable and sustainable, reflecting its open, collaborative approach and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in advancing sustainable development worldwide.