MoHRE showcases advanced AI-driven services at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is participating in GITEX Global 2025, presenting a range of innovative digital services powered by artificial intelligence that underline its leadership in government digital transformation.

The Ministry’s showcased projects reflect its commitment to enhancing service efficiency, improving the customer journey, and supporting the UAE Government’s digital agenda and Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

Among the highlights is the Work Bundle, a unified digital platform offering simplified services through a single request and payment channel. The system eliminates in-person visits and reduces required documentation, featuring three core packages: the Establishments Bundle, the Citizen Bundle, and the Domestic Workers Bundle.

MoHRE is also presenting Ask Data, an AI-powered tool that allows employees to explore the Ministry’s API Catalogue interactively, accessing information across more than 100 integration interfaces. It provides instant responses about data availability and integration requirements, enabling faster service development and data-driven decision-making.

Another key feature at the Ministry’s pavilion is Eye, a smart system that automates work permit applications using AI for document verification, including Emirates IDs, passports, and employment contracts. The system minimises human error, cuts costs, and ensures faster processing through advanced OCR and AI Vision technologies.

The Ministry is also introducing the Forecasting Future Jobs and Skills initiative, which leverages AI to analyse economic trends, employer demands, and skill evolution to anticipate future workforce needs. The platform integrates multi-source data for labour market planning and includes dashboards for scenario modelling and dynamic job-skill classification.

MoHRE’s Smart Safety Tracker project, another innovation powered by Generative AI and computer vision, automates the detection of workplace safety violations using images captured during field inspections, enhancing compliance and efficiency.

Additionally, visitors can explore the enhanced MoHRE Smart App, which integrates AI and Big Data to provide seamless services for establishments, employees, and domestic workers. The app simplifies navigation, improves user experience, and offers real-time updates to help users avoid violations, while empowering workers to understand their rights and communicate directly with the Ministry.

MoHRE’s participation at GITEX Global reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation and to supporting a proactive, digitally integrated work environment that strengthens the UAE’s position as a global leader in government excellence.