President of Palau visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Surangel S. Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi alongside his accompanying delegation.

During the visit, the President of Palau and the accompanying delegation toured through the mosque’s expansive halls and courtyards, and learned about the history of the mosque’s establishment and its role as a cultural landmark embodying the values of coexistence, tolerance, and openness, principles rooted in the vision of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Cultural tour specialist Mohamed Alshamsi provided a detailed overview of the mosque’s artistic and architectural splendour, illustrating how Islamic civilisations across the centuries contributed to its design. The mosque, he explained, unites diverse traditions in a single architectural statement, reflecting the harmony and creativity of cultural exchange.

The President of Palau and his delegation also visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed, recalling his wisdom and vision of peace that continue to shape the UAE’s culture of tolerance and coexistence.

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s artistic beauty - a compass inspired by the design of its chandeliers - along with a copy of “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace”, a publication that showcases the mosque’s distinctive architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey through its artistic and engineering splendour, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.