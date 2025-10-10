Abu Dhabi Housing Authority launches 'Expression of Interest' service through Iskan Abu Dhabi application

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with its mission to promote social stability and strengthen family cohesion, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has launched an Expression of Interest service, a fully digital initiative designed to give eligible citizens greater choice and flexibility in selecting government housing.

The new service, available through the Iskan Abu Dhabi application, enables eligible citizens to view all current and upcoming housing projects across Abu Dhabi and express interest in the project that best suits their needs.

Beneficiaries will be able to review projects based on multiple factors such as location, completion date, and unit size.

As part of the process, invited citizens will receive SMS and in-app notifications, providing them the opportunity to review the projects available for expression of interest on their financial eligibility. They will be given sufficient time to explore the projects, compare options, and discuss with their families before submitting their expression of interest for the project that best suits their needs.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “This service reflects the directives of our wise leadership to strengthen family stability and enhance social cohesion. It represents a significant development in the government housing allocation process and offers citizens a new experience that enables them to freely select their preferred geographic location and unit in the project.

“ADHA is currently developing around 28,000 residential units across 15 housing projects within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. In the first phase, beneficiaries will express interest in the projects that best suit their needs. Once detailed project information is available, they can select and reserve the unit on map. Beneficiaries will then be invited by ADHA or the project developer to further review designs, select their preferred unit on the map, and complete the allocation procedures before the project is completed. This streamlined approach ensures citizens are aware of the progress and expected delivery date of their future homes, allowing them to plan ahead with confidence.”

Al Muhairi further explained that in its first phase, the service will target citizens with applications for housing purchase loans or deferred repayment housing purchase loans, enabling them to view both government projects and those developed in partnership with the private sector. He said, “It also targets eligible beneficiaries of housing grants, who will have access to all government projects.

"Additionally, citizens who have applied for residential land grants, as well as those who have been granted residential land that lacks infrastructure, will be offered the opportunity to convert their service into either a ready housing purchase loan or a housing grant service. This will be in accordance with their entitled benefit and will enable them to register their interest in the showcased projects, should they wish to do so.”

Al Muhairi explained that the Authority has prioritised qualifying citizens with active housing applications, taking into account application seniority, social and housing conditions, family size, and the applicant’s current housing situation and added that additional projects will be announced in the future, with more citizens to be qualified based on their eligibility.

Al Muhairi further noted that the second phase of this service will allow citizens who have been granted residential land plots and have approved construction loans. While the second phase is yet to commence construction, citizens can convert their service into a ready home purchase loan. However, this is contingent upon completing the current housing applications.

Al Muhairi emphasised the importance of careful planning and prior coordination with eligible relatives to choose a suitable project, with the aim of selecting adjacent homes within the same project and noted that the Authority will provide citizens with sufficient time to review the available projects before enabling them to express interest via Iskan Abu Dhabi app. The expression of interest will first be opened for beneficiaries in Al Ain, with Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra soon to follow.

This initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s strategy to drive digital transformation, enhance governance, and ensure transparency throughout the entire customer journey, from eligibility to receiving the housing unit. It also reflects the Authority's diligent efforts to facilitate procedures, streamline services, and strengthen partnerships with the private sector to provide more options and shorten the waiting time for obtaining housing.