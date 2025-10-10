Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy concludes world’s first Quantum Maritime Conference

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, the region’s leading academic institution for mariners and an integral part of AD Ports Group, has successfully concluded the Quantum Maritime Conference 2025, the world’s first international forum dedicated to connecting quantum technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and maritime innovation.

Hosted at the Academy’s state-of-the-art campus in Abu Dhabi, from 8th to 9th October 2025, the event established a new global framework for collaboration, applied research, and education to advance the maritime sector.

The conference gathered more than 40 speakers and delegations from over 30 nations, including government officials, industry leaders, distinguished scientists and researchers to explore how emerging technologies can redefine maritime operations, enhance trade efficiency, and drive sustainability.

The event was held under the sponsorship of AD Ports Group, hosted by Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, and organised by Vernewell Group.

Among the keynote speakers was Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, who addressed quantum resilience and national digital sovereignty, underscoring the UAE’s leadership in building secure and sustainable digital infrastructure, in addition to an inspiring speech by Nobel Laureate, Professor Sir Kostya Novoselov.

In addition to remarks delivered by Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, President of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, and Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Chief Executive Officer of Vernewell Group. Both emphasised the UAE’s role in in transforming scientific discoveries into practical applications that serve industrial, commercial and maritime sectors.

Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi said, “The Quantum Maritime Conference demonstrates our dedication to knowledge, collaboration, and technological advancement. Education and innovation together form the foundation for sustainable progress, reflecting the UAE’s forward-looking vision. This milestone reinforces our commitment to equipping the next generation of maritime professionals with the skills needed to navigate an era of rapid digital and scientific transformation. Through the launch of the Blue Initiative during the conference, we aim to support research and partnerships that enhance the maritime sector with smarter, safer, and more sustainable solutions, further cementing the Academy’s position as a global leader in maritime education and innovation.”

Malak Trabelsi Loeb added, “The Quantum Maritime Conference marked the beginning of a new phase in maritime transformation. Across these two days, leaders, researchers, and innovators worked toward a unified purpose: to translate advanced science into real applications that strengthen trade, sustainability, and resilience. The outcomes of the conference have created a foundation for continuous progress in quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, and maritime excellence that will endure beyond this milestone.”

The conference marked the official launch of the Blue Initiative, a joint effort between AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, and Vernewell Group. The initiative leverages Quantum technologies and AI, to establish an integrated framework connecting education, research, and enterprise to accelerate innovation in quantum communication, sensing, optimisation, cybersecurity, and sustainable maritime operations.

The initiative strengthens Abu Dhabi’s long-term mission to expand technological capacity and develop knowledge ecosystems across the blue economy.

Two pioneering demonstrations showcased the practical potential of quantum technologies in maritime operations: ID Quantique, presented a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) network for secure ship-to-shore and port communications; QuantumGate, unveiled a quantum communication prototype demonstrating enhanced operational accuracy and data integrity across maritime networks.

The Quantum Maritime Industry Challenge 2025 and Research-to-Impact Competition were also announced during the conference, to link academia, startups, and industry. These platforms aim to foster partnerships and develop scalable solutions in logistics optimisation, navigation, and emissions management.

The success of the Quantum Maritime Conference 2025 reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for maritime innovation. By bridging science, policy, and industry, the event sets the stage for a shared vision of sustainable trade and technological progress, shaping a future where maritime excellence and environmental stewardship advance hand in hand.