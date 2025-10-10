Abu Dhabi hosts Asian Camel Training Camp

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Camel Racing Federation announced the hosting of the Asian Camel Training Camp, aimed at qualifying 27 participants aged 15 to 18, with a placement test to be conducted under the supervision of the Asian Camel Racing Federation.

The Federation emphasised the importance of the camp as preparation for the camel racing competitions at the Asian Games “Bahrain 2025,” scheduled for October 27.

The training activities will begin on 10th October and continue until the final test on 22nd October, under the supervision of Mohammed Abdullah bin A’aded Al Muhairi, Director of the Camp.

Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, President of the Asian Camel Racing Federation, stated that the camp is part of the Federation’s strategy to develop the skills of camel jockeys across Asia through the application of the best international practices in training and qualification, with the participation of specialized trainers from the UAE Camel Racing Federation.

He explained that hosting this event in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s leading role in developing camel racing, praising the great support of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and President of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, and his continuous efforts to empower young Asian talents.