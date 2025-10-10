Sharjah DGR explores avenues for cooperation with Italian delegation

SHARJAH, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah has recently welcomed a high-level Italian diplomatic and cultural delegation to explore avenues for cooperation.

Central to the talks was the potential establishment of a Sharjah branch for the ‘Dante Alighieri Society’, an institution dedicated to promoting Italian language and culture worldwide, which would bolster Sharjah’s role as a hub for East-West cultural exchange.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, received the delegation at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, where he chaired a meeting attended by Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, along with members of the Italian delegation, including Andrea Vincenzoni, Deputy Secretary General and General Director of the Dante Alighieri Society; Alessandro Masi, Secretary General of the Dante Alighieri Society; and Alessandro Salacone, Regional Coordinator for Russia, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the GCC at the Society.

During the visit, DGR briefed the Italian delegation on the House of Wisdom’s innovative model as a futuristic library and hub, reflecting Sharjah’s vision to build cultural entities that encourage dialogue and creativity. The meeting also explored avenues for collaboration between the Dante Alighieri Society and Sharjah’s cultural institutions to support the emirate’s efforts in building international partnerships and promoting language, culture, and knowledge exchange.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said, “This visit reflects the strength of the long-standing cultural ties between Italy’s historic cities and the Emirate of Sharjah, and the shared commitment to advancing human knowledge. We are also eager to strengthen Sharjah’s presence at cultural events in Italy to promote dialogue and realise the emirate’s vision of building cooperative bridges with the world’s leading cultural institutions.”

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi added that collaboration with the Dante Alighieri Society holds deep symbolic value, as Dante’s literary legacy reflects shared human values that resonate with Arab cultural heritage. The Chairman noted that establishing a branch of the Society in Sharjah would create new opportunities for cultural and linguistic exchange and strengthen the emirate’s role as a centre for knowledge, dialogue and international cooperation in support of sustainable development.

Both parties agreed to continue working towards formalising this partnership, with the aim of translating this shared vision into concrete initiatives that would enrich the cultural landscape of both the UAE and Italy.