Arab Youth Tech Fellowship highlights AI capacity building among Arab youth

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the fourth edition of the Arab Youth Tech Fellowship, organised by the Arab Youth Centre at the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, 23 participants from eight Arab countries are taking part in a series of interactive events and sessions running until 17th October.

The programme is delivered in strategic partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Office and Microsoft.

This collaboration forms a key component of the “One Million Arab Coders in AI” initiative, led by the Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. The initiative plays a critical role in equipping Arab youth with the knowledge and technical expertise needed to thrive in an increasingly digital global economy.

During a visit to Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), participants engaged with Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. In the session, they explored the UAE’s government innovation ecosystem and its flagship national initiatives in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, highlighting the nation’s pioneering approach to knowledge- and technology-driven development.

Through their active engagement, Arab youth demonstrated their potential as an intellectual and technological force, drawing inspiration from the UAE’s model of innovation and future readiness.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping the region’s digital future. He said, “Building the governments of the future begins with empowering young minds capable of innovation. Technology is not an end in itself; it is a means to achieve development and create positive impact in societies. We are delighted to see ambitious Arab youth joining us in shaping the next phase of digital transformation.”

He further noted that equipping Arab youth with the tools of technology and knowledge is the essential first step in fostering innovation, underscoring that young minds represent the true capital in the Arab world’s technological transformation journey.

Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre, said, “Strategic partnerships serve as a cornerstone for building a future-ready ecosystem that empowers Arab youth. By working together and collaborating with national institutions, global corporations, and technology-driven entities, we are not only equipping the youth with essential knowledge and skills, but also providing them with a purposeful platform to innovate, influence, and drive real change.”

He added, “This collective synergy across sectors accelerates digital transformation, expands opportunities to encourage active youth participation in shaping the region’s future, and reinforces their position as a creative and transformative force leading positive impact from the heart of the Arab world.”

Starting Monday, 13th October, participants will undertake an advanced “AI Champions Skills Track”, a three-day intensive in-person programme led by certified Microsoft trainers. The track aims to develop a new generation of AI Champions capable of driving digital transformation within their institutions using Copilot tools and Microsoft AI solutions. The programme includes advanced modules in AI Fundamentals (AI-900), Copilot applications, interactive intelligence in the workplace, and a design thinking workshop to craft real-world AI use cases across diverse sectors.

This training is expected to foster a globally qualified community of Arab tech talent, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional hub for youth empowerment in technology and innovation.

The Arab Youth Tech Fellowship embodies the Arab Youth Centre’s ongoing mission to empower young Arab talents with future-ready skills, engage them in the global innovation ecosystem, and cultivate a culture of technology- and knowledge-driven entrepreneurship, enhancing Arab youth’s role in sustainable development and in shaping the future of their nations.