Junior Grand Prix Figure Skating Championship 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 2025 Junior “Grand Prix” Figure Skating Championship kicked off in Abu Dhabi for the first time at the Zayed Sports City Ice Rink, and is set to continue until tomorrow.

The event features top junior talents from 35 countries competing in the categories of women’s singles, men’s singles, pairs, and ice dance. It is organised under the supervision of the International Skating Union (ISU), in cooperation with the UAE Winter Sports Federation and supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The preliminary rounds witnessed intense competition among participants in both the men’s and women’s singles categories, with standout performances from the UAE’s Sarah Karam and Marie Berdrad, alongside skaters from Japan, South Korea, the United States, and Australia.

The UAE Winter Sports Federation stated that the championship attracted thousands of viewers on the ISU’s official YouTube channel and garnered wide international attention, especially as it is being held for the first time in the UAE and the Middle East.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hamel Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation; Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Juma Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Federation.