Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood delegation participates in panel session at Expo Osaka

OSAKA, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood participated in a panel discussion organised by the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

The delegation also visited several national pavilions participating in the exhibition, as part of its official visit to Japan under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

During the panel session, participants shared their experiences in sustainability and their innovative projects in this field, affirming that the UAE’s wise leadership remains the key driver behind the success of Emirati youth, inspiring them to excel and transform their aspirations into impactful community initiatives.

Following the session, Mariam Al Memari, Head of the UAE Expo Office, welcomed the delegation at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, where she praised their distinguished participation in this global event and their efforts to showcase a positive and inspiring image of the UAE’s children and the care and empowerment they enjoy under the nation’s leadership.

The delegation also visited the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, which highlights the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in supporting families, children and education, and showcases preparations for hosting the next World Expo.

They also toured the Australia Pavilion, which features advanced initiatives in environmental sustainability, creative education and sustainable development from a geographical perspective, and the Germany Pavilion, which focuses on sustainable environmental economics, modern educational experiences, the integration of technology in learning, and the development of future communities.