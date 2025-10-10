Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team convenes expanded meeting

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team convened an expanded meeting, chaired by Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Team.

The meeting assessed ongoing efforts to enhance institutional readiness and ensure integrated responses across the emirate’s entities.

The meeting is part of Abu Dhabi’s proactive strategy to establish a professional, adaptable, and integrated framework for addressing diverse risks.

The strategy is implemented by aligning institutional visions and strengthening coordination among different entities, thereby enhancing the emirate’s capacity to confront challenges while ensuring the continuous delivery of essential services under all circumstances.

The meeting examined performance developments across several vital sectors. It assessed the effectiveness of approved operational plans and reviewed existing response mechanisms in line with international best practices and standards.

In addition, participants discussed opportunities to enhance and advance operational frameworks to improve adaptability to evolving scenarios, particularly in the context of accelerating regional and international challenges.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, underscored that enhancing institutional readiness is a sustainable process, stressing that it requires regular reviews of plans and capabilities, alongside systematic performance development that both responds to current realities and anticipates emerging challenges.

Al Muhairi said, “Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate an integrated ecosystem for emergency, crisis, and disaster management, founded on the development of specialised knowledge, the enhancement of institutional integration, and the use of modern technologies in a manner that balances operational flexibility with strategic discipline.”

He added, “We pursue a comprehensive vision based on good governance and innovative risk forecasting, to enhance response efficiency, accelerate recovery, and maintain essential services. This reflects Abu Dhabi’s strong commitment to developing an institutional model capable of safeguarding achievements and ensuring sustainable development.”

The meeting featured a presentation that outlined the team’s priorities and initiatives for the forthcoming phase. These are to accelerate recovery efforts and strengthen the sustainability of essential activities, thereby consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model in crisis management.

In conclusion, the team underscored the importance of continuing to develop resilient capacities capable of responding efficiently. They reaffirmed their collective commitment to advancing a unified vision that protects societal security and ensures the sustainability of vital resources.