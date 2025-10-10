Euro-Arab Medical Congress begins in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Euro-Arab Medical Congress opened today at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, coinciding with World Mental Health Day.

The event gathers over 800 specialists from 30 countries, with 60 international speakers presenting 30 accredited research papers. It serves as a major platform for knowledge exchange between ministers, decision-makers, and healthcare leaders from Europe and the Arab world.

Held under the theme “Applied Solutions in Rehabilitation Medicine and Psychology,” the congress is organised by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, with support from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, in partnership with the Emirates Medical Association and the European Medical Association.

The event aims to strengthen international cooperation in mental health, rehabilitation, and holistic care, while positioning Abu Dhabi as a global hub for medical research and innovation.

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies and Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, said that the congress reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to supporting global efforts to raise mental health awareness and promote holistic well-being. “Hosting this congress reflects Abu Dhabi’s leadership as a centre for knowledge exchange and innovative solutions in healthcare,” he noted.

Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the event aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision of building an inclusive society that prioritises human well-being. He highlighted that recommendations from the previous congress have already been implemented, including smart rehabilitation initiatives, continuous medical education programmes, and international research partnerships.

He also announced the launch of the Psychology Dictionary for Scientific Research Award as part of the UAE-Russian Dictionary Project, implemented in collaboration with Ural Federal University and the Emirates Scholars Center, with winners to be revealed at the event’s conclusion.

Dr Fawaz Habbal, Secretary-General of the Emirates Scholar Center, emphasised that the congress provides a platform to apply scientific research outcomes to societal benefit. He said the focus on rehabilitation medicine and psychology reflects the centre’s strategy to advance knowledge-based healthcare systems.

The two-day programme features more than 15 sessions covering psychiatry, neuroscience, and rehabilitation medicine, including innovations in treating depression and anxiety, AI-driven recovery systems, and personalised therapy for children, the elderly, and People of Determination.

The congress further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as an international hub for scientific research, medical innovation, and humanitarian collaboration, reflecting the UAE’s vision to empower People of Determination and ensure their social inclusion and quality of life.