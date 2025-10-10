Mohammed bin Rashid's new book 'Lessons from Life' released in English

DUBAI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Bookshops across the Emirates have been rushing to replenish stocks of the Arabic edition of “Lessons from Life”, the new book of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with window displays, points of sale and stacked shelves displaying the book over the past two weeks. Now the Arabic language book is joined by the English edition at retail.

The launch of the Arabic Lessons from Life has seen widespread demand in Emirati bookshops and online outlets, even outselling Sheikh Mohammed’s popular memoir, My Story in its first 10 days at retail. The English edition has consequently been widely anticipated.

Lessons from Life is a 35-chapter work that documents key milestones in Sheikh Mohammed’s leadership and his philosophy of people, governance and life itself, intended to inform and inspire both current and future generations.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that “the best legacy we can leave behind is not wealth, nor construction and buildings, but rather true wisdom, beneficial knowledge, and kind words that transcend time and nation boundaries, benefiting everyone, near and far.”

CEO of Explorer Publishing Alistair Mackenzie said, “Lessons from Life is packed with insights from a transformational leader. In a part of the world where so few voices are published, the importance of this book shouldn’t be underestimated. This has been a hugely anticipated event and we have seen tremendous demand for this latest book from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed.”

The English edition of Lessons from Life will be available from 10th October onwards, at Borders, Virgin, Magrudy’s, Kinokuniya and other bookshops as well as branches of Carrefour, Lulu, Union Co-op and other supermarkets and retailers. Online outlets including askexplorer.com, amazon.ae and noon.com are also featuring the book.

Usha Pagarani, owner of UAE retailer Borders, said, “Lessons from Life is more than just a reflection—it's a gift from H.H. Sheikh Mohammed, after 60 years of passion and dedication, shared with every reader. The book allows us to see the principles and values that shaped his vision for Dubai and our beloved UAE, and how these values have been transformed into the great achievements witnessed by the world and each of us today. I extend my warmest congratulations to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on this great achievement.”

Rob Wilkins- Senior Multimedia and Lifestyle Director at Virgin, commented, “It’s always special to bring a book like this to our shelves— H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s latest book ‘Lessons of Life’ is not only powerful, but also relatable to anyone looking for guidance in life."

Hubert Khan, Senior Buyer at Magrudys, stated, “Readers have been eagerly awaiting H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s new book, the first in five years. It is a remarkable work that reflects wisdom, vision, and inspiration. Customers are already expressing their deep appreciation for the way the book captures timeless lessons and fresh perspectives, making it a valuable addition to everyone's library. We are eagerly waiting for the English edition to release in order to reach wider audience.”

Siju Ravi, NPP & Books Division Manager at Jashanmal, said, “The book is witnessing very high demand across our network. We are receiving consistent inquiries not only from individual readers but also from corporate clients who are keen to purchase in bulk for gifting and knowledge-sharing purposes. This reflects the strong interest and respect towards H.H. Sheikh Mohammed’s works and the inspirational value it carries.” He added, “The response has been very positive, and we expect momentum to remain strong in the coming weeks.”

Lessons from Life brings together the essence of Sheikh Mohammed’s principles in governance, public service, and politics. The book offers insights into how to face life's challenges and create a human legacy based on sound political and personal experiences and offers deep insights into leadership, human development, and shaping the future, with lessons inspired by Sheikh Mohammed’s daily experiences.

Sheikh Mohammed commented, “I wanted this book to be simple in its words, frank in its expressions, and true in its meanings, so that it would reach from heart to heart.”