Sharjah Digital Hackathon launched at GITEX Global 2025

SHARJAH, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of Sharjah’s drive towards digital leadership and empowering national talent, and within the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, the Sharjah Digital Department, Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Science and Technology, and Sharjah Youth Council are organising the Sharjah Digital Hackathon.

The event, held from 13th to 16th October 2025, is one of the strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the government innovation ecosystem and shaping the emirate’s digital future, under the theme “AI applications for infrastructure development”.

The hackathon seeks to develop young talent and enable national cadres within the Sharjah government, while motivating participants to build practical technological solutions that support the emirate’s digital transformation.

Aligning with the UAE’s 2031 vision and artificial intelligence strategy, the event is an intensive intellectual and technical marathon bringing together Rubu' Qarn youth and government employees to collaborate on innovative solutions in smart infrastructure using modern methodologies such as design thinking and open innovation.

The hackathon concentrates on four main themes: smart traffic management to reduce congestion and improve daily mobility; predictive maintenance for facilities by forecasting failures before they occur; energy efficiency in buildings through smart systems to optimise consumption; and interactive digital government services to provide a seamless user experience. A distinguished group of mentors and technical experts will guide participants through all stages of the hackathon, from idea generation and prototype design to presenting final solutions before the judging panel.

The event also features interactive sessions on AI tools, successful presentation techniques, and workshops on design thinking and prototyping.

The hackathon concludes with an awards ceremony recognising winning teams and distributing participation certificates, attended by representatives of the organising entities. The event celebrates the spirit of innovation and collaboration characteristic of Sharjah’s youth and their ability to shape a sustainable digital future. Winning solutions will be linked to incubation pathways to ensure their continuity and practical impact, supporting Sharjah’s ambitions for comprehensive digital integration and enhancing the quality of life in its community.