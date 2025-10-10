EPAA participates in IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025

SHARJAH, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has commenced its participation in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, organised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), taking place in Abu Dhabi from 9th to 13th October, 2025.

The congress brings together a distinguished group of experts, decision-makers, and international organisations concerned with the protection of the environment and biodiversity from around the world.

EPAA’s participation includes showcasing 13 natural reserves and a range of specialised educational centres, alongside a series of scientific lectures presented by its researchers and experts to highlight pioneering projects and initiatives that reflect Sharjah’s commitment to sustainable development and ecosystem protection.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA, affirmed that the authority’s participation in the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, through its innovative pavilion and specialized scientific workshops, reflects the Emirate’s commitment to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make the emirate a global model in environmental protection and wildlife conservation.

She added, “Our participation in this international event embodies the EPAA’s continuous efforts in managing natural reserves and environmental centres, and in highlighting the pioneering projects that have achieved tangible success in protecting endangered species and restoring natural habitats. This comes within our mission to support sustainable development and ensure a balanced environment for current and future generations."