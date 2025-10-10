UAE participates in 15th meeting of Working Group on Trafficking in Persons in Vienna

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the 15th meeting of the Working Group on Trafficking in Persons, held under the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime in Vienna.

The UAE delegation was led by Judge Abdul Rahman Murad Al Blooshi, Deputy Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, and included committee members from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Federal Public Prosecution.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children, and focused on evidentiary issues in human trafficking cases, challenges in collecting victim testimony-based evidence, and difficulties in gathering certain types of physical and digital evidence.

In his remarks, the head of the delegation highlighted national efforts to address challenges arising from the digitalisation of crime patterns, including the introduction and amendment of national legislation granting digital evidence the same legal weight as physical evidence.

He also noted the launch of the national smart system for referring trafficking victims, which uses artificial intelligence to accelerate the referral of identified victims and enhance cooperation among national authorities to ensure their protection and provide all necessary care and rehabilitation services.