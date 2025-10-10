World’s postal networks stand at crossroads: UPU

BERNE, Switzerland, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) – The world’s postal networks stand at a crossroads. Global e-commerce has never been stronger, yet the very infrastructure carrying it is increasingly fragmented, fragile, and costly. The State of the Postal Sector 2025 reveals how a once-unified system splintered into parallel networks – eroding economies of scale, straining developing countries, and disconnecting postal growth from global economic progress.

This year’s Universal Postal Union (UPU) report tells a story of both challenge and opportunity. It uncovers the stark reality: letter-post volumes have collapsed, international parcel growth is concentrated in only a few regions, and postal revenues lag far behind sustained GDP growth. At the same time, inspiring examples from countries prove that innovation, digital services, and targeted investments can transform even resource-constrained operators into global leaders.

The analysis highlights three pathways to renewal: building a global distributed postal grid that restores efficiency, diversifying postal services into finance and digital platforms, and investing strategically in reliability, reach, relevance, and resilience. Together, these steps can unlock enormous social value – connecting the unbanked, powering small exporters, and ensuring vital services reach every citizen.

With more than 679,000 post offices and 4.6 million employees worldwide, the sector remains humanity’s most extensive service network. The question is whether it can adapt quickly enough to stay relevant in the digital age.

This report is both a wake-up call and a roadmap. The evidence is clear, the tools exist, and the time to act is now.