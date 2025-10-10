RAKEZ promotes Ras Al Khaimah’s investment opportunities at Turkish–Arab Economic Forum

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) – Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) promoted the emirate’s investment potential and expanding global partnerships during the 16th Turkish–Arab Economic Forum (TAF16), held recently in Istanbul. As an official sponsor of the forum, RAKEZ underscored Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a competitive destination for international investors and a growing hub for cross-border business collaboration.

The forum gathered business leaders, government officials, and investors from across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye, serving as a platform for strengthening trade and investment dialogue between the Turkish and Arab markets. RAKEZ’s participation aimed to reinforce the emirate’s visibility among Turkish enterprises and highlight its business-friendly environment, advanced infrastructure, and connectivity to regional and global markets.

RAKEZ’s presence at the Istanbul forum coincided with a period of strong economic cooperation between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 18.9 billion in 2024, representing a 40% year-on-year increase. By engaging with Turkish investors at TAF16, RAKEZ sought to build on this momentum and attract new entrants from sectors aligned with Ras Al Khaimah’s diversified economy.

The RAKEZ delegation presented the emirate’s competitive advantages, including streamlined regulatory processes, cost-effective company formation packages, and access to well-developed industrial zones. The discussions highlighted how Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic location and ease of doing business position it as a launchpad for Turkish enterprises looking to expand across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad delivered a keynote address outlining the emirate’s evolving economic landscape and infrastructure growth. He emphasised the progress Ras Al Khaimah has made in diversifying its economy and supporting sustainable investment. “TAF16 provided a valuable platform to strengthen economic bridges between Türkiye and the Arab world. Ras Al Khaimah continues to evolve as a destination of choice for investors, offering a business-friendly environment, advanced infrastructure, and strategic connectivity. We are proud to support businesses on their growth journeys and welcome Turkish enterprises to be part of our dynamic ecosystem,” said Jallad.

RAKEZ currently hosts more than 470 Turkish-owned companies, operating across diverse sectors such as consultancy, general trading, e-commerce, building materials, chemicals, and manufacturing. This growing community reflects the increasing appetite among Turkish businesses to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s infrastructure and investor support framework to access regional markets.