Shakhboot bin Nahyan discusses strengthening cooperation in Africa with Norwegian Special Envoy to Horn of Africa

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) - Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Dr. Endre Stiansen, the Norwegian Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, to discuss ways to enhance joint efforts aimed at supporting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in the Horn of Africa, during which both sides emphasized the importance of coordinated regional and international efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and advance development and stability.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continued cooperation and consultations with international partners, including the Kingdom of Norway, to enhance security and stability across the African continent.

Furthermore, the two sides agreed to maintain close coordination and explore new avenues of collaboration to support initiatives aimed at consolidating peace and development in the region.