Baniyas leads first day of final round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The opening day of the eighth and final round of the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicked off today (Friday) at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, with Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club taking the top spot on the leaderboard.

Friday’s action featured high-level competition, a lively crowd, and record participation from dozens of male and female athletes representing clubs and academies across the UAE. Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finished the day in second place, followed by M.O.D UAE in third.

The opening day saw matches in the Under-18, Adults, and Masters divisions in the Gi category. The championship will conclude on Sunday with the crowning of the overall season champions. The No-Gi competitions wrapped up in the previous round, where Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club clinched the title.

Among the guests attending the opening day and honouring the winners were Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Mohammed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority at the Department of Economic Development; Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri; and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre; Abdullah Mohammed Al Ketbi, Director of Operations at Aldar Properties; Hadi Al Askari, Head of Sponsorships and Community Outreach at Mubadala; Fahad Al Rais, Branch Manager of ADIB Najda; and Ahmed Al Hosani, Branch Manager of ADIB Dalma Mall.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri said, “The opening day perfectly showcases how far jiu-jitsu has come in the UAE. The level of skill, preparation, and dedication from the athletes, coaches, and clubs highlights how this championship has grown into a key stage for developing future champions.

“Spreading the championship across three days gives every age group the chance to compete at their highest level. It also helps build consistency and technical growth among athletes, which remains one of our main priorities each season.”

Abdullah Mohammed Al Ketbi said, “I’ve been practising jiu-jitsu for four years and have seen the sport’s incredible rise in the UAE, both in terms of how well events are organised and how many people are getting involved. It’s inspiring to see how jiu-jitsu continues to make a positive impact on both physical fitness and mental well-being.”

Mohammed Al Ketbi from Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the Adults under-62 kg division, said, “I’ve taken part in every round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, in both Gi and No-Gi. I now have six golds and two silvers. The level of competition was intense, as expected, so our training was very focused, with three sessions a day — two on the mats and one for strength and conditioning.”

The championship continues tomorrow (Saturday) with the Under-14 and Under-16 categories before concluding on Sunday with the Under-12 and Kids divisions.

