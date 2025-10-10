Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award to honour winners on 22 October

DUBAI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL), has announced the date for honouring the winners of its ninth edition. The ceremony will take place on 22 October, on the sidelines of the 11th International Arabic Language Conference, which will be held at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan in Dubai from 22-24 October.

The Award organisers affirmed that hosting the ceremony within a major cultural gathering reflects their commitment to celebrating achievements that strengthen the Arabic language’s role across education, technology, media, culture, and society.

Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award reflects a strategic vision to position Arabic at the centre of development and innovation. It is both a symbol of cultural identity and a tool for building an Arab knowledge economy. By recognising excellence on an international stage, we affirm our commitment to the future of the language and to building partnerships that enhance its global presence.”

He added: “Through this Award, we aim to contribute to the UAE and region’s development by supporting impactful initiatives and honouring pioneering contributions. This aligns with the vision of our leadership and reinforces Dubai and the UAE’s role as a hub for advancing the Arabic language and integrating it across education, technology, media, and knowledge.”

The ninth edition has attracted strong participation from individuals and organisations worldwide, who submitted initiatives and projects with a lasting impact on Arabic language learning and its use in contemporary contexts. The judging panels have also completed their evaluations in line with the highest standards of fairness and transparency.

The Award invites all those with an interest in the Arabic language to attend the conference and participate in the awards ceremony, which will welcome delegates from more than 80 countries.

