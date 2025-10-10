Dubai Police explores future scenarios to strengthen women’s protection in line with Dubai Social Agenda 33

DUBAI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Human Rights and the Future Foresight Centre, organised a scenario-building simulation workshop on the future of women’s protection for the year 2033. The initiative supports Dubai Social Agenda 33 and aims to strengthen the protection system while advancing empowerment programmes.

The workshop focused on shaping future pathways to enhance women’s protection by exploring potential challenges and opportunities that may arise in the coming years. It also sought to develop forward-looking models that respond to social, technological, and legal changes, enabling more effective policies and programmes that safeguard women and enhance their empowerment at every level.

Lieutenant Colonel Omar Khalifa Al Obaidah Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of the Future Foresight Centre, stressed that future foresight is a central pillar in strengthening security work. He noted that it provides Dubai Police with the ability to address challenges and seize opportunities, ensuring readiness for the future.

“Protecting women remains a top priority within Dubai Police’s security framework,” he added. “It requires us to be fully prepared to keep pace with changes, and to design proactive services and initiatives that guarantee their protection, preserve their rights against all forms of violence and discrimination, and advance our strategic vision of community safety and happiness.”

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Ali Al Matroushi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department at the General Department of Human Rights, underlined that future foresight and scenario planning form a cornerstone of strengthening protection and empowerment systems. “We do not view women’s protection solely as a security matter,” he said. “It is deeply linked to quality of life and sustainable social development. In a rapidly changing world, our ability to anticipate and prepare is the foundation for building a safe and fair future for all.”

Echoing this, Fatima Al Alili, Director of Future Scenarios, highlighted the importance of scenario-based planning as an effective tool for envisioning possible futures and enhancing institutional readiness to make proactive decisions in response to accelerating transformations.

During the workshop, participants explored multiple future scenarios for advancing women’s protection and discussed building community partnerships that ensure a safe and sustainable environment for women.

This initiative reflects Dubai Police’s forward-looking strategies in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and Dubai Social Agenda 2033. It also embodies the organisation’s commitment to proactive and innovative approaches that strengthen protection for those most in need of care, fostering a safer and more cohesive society.

