Open Masters Games energises Abu Dhabi with first Outdoor Running Event of season

ABU DHABI, 9th October, 2025 (WAM) – As part of its mission to promote healthy and active lifestyles, Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 joined the first outdoor running event of the season, Open Masters Games Run, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Marfa City, Abu Dhabi. The race is one of the many lead-up events preparing the city to host the Open Masters Games in 2026.

Participants of all ages and levels were able to choose between 1 km, 3 km, and 5 km distances, enjoying a sporting experience that combined physical activity with a family-friendly atmosphere. The event gave both beginner and professional runners the chance to meet, compete, and celebrate the start of the new season in an energetic and inclusive setting, while promoting healthier lifestyles and encouraging regular exercise.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Senior Project Manager, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The Open Masters Games Run represents more than just a sporting event; it is a platform that brings together people of all ages and abilities, giving each participant a unique experience regardless of their physical capacity, including People of Determination. We seek to involve everyone in an atmosphere full of vitality and positive energy.

This race not only marks the beginning of a new sporting season, it also represents an important step in our preparations to host the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, the first time this global event will be staged in the Middle East, inspiring the community to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.”







