Malaysia on firm economic footing, sees 4-4.5% GDP growth for 2026: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for 2026 is between 4.0-4.5%, taking into account the slightly slower global economic environment, said Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan.

However, he said Malaysia is seen to be on a stronger footing compared to other countries. “Therefore, the growth target of 4.0 to 4.5% is an encouraging figure and will facilitate our efforts to continue developing the

country's economy,” he told reporters after the tabling of Budget 2026 here today.

According to Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA), budget 2026 will optimise national resources with public spending rising to RM470 bn from RM452 bn last year.

