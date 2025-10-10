Power Slap returns to Abu Dhabi on October 24

ABU DHABI, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi will once again highlight its role as a capital of combat sports when $VET Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs Klingbeil takes place this month.

The highly anticipated event returns to the UAE capital on Friday, 24 October, taking place at Space42 Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, whichculminates with UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane at Etihad Arena.

This year’s main event promises a clash of eras. Light Heavyweight Champion Wolverine (5-2, 2 KOs), who has reigned for nearly 800 days, will defend his title against rising challenger Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (3-2, 2 KOs).

The card also includes a super heavyweight showdown between Dumpling (2-1-1, 1 KO) and undefeated Makini ‘Big Mak’ Manu (4-0, 3 KOs). For many of the athletes, competing in Abu Dhabi adds an extra layer of excitement.

Power Slap reinforces Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination where combat sports are thriving.

Highlighting the city’s growing role as a global hub for combat sportsfans, Power Slap CEO Frank Lamicella says he is excited to bring back Power Slap for its second event in Abu Dhabi, pointing to last year’s breakthrough when Power Slap made its international debut, drawing a sold-out crowd and generating more than 700 million views worldwide.

The city, says Lamicella, offers everything the sport needs to thrive: world-class venues, passionate fans, and a stage that commands global attention.“Power Slap is the fastest growing combat sport,” he said.“Last year, the show was a massive success. Returning to the emirate during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week adds another tentpole event for fight fans in the region.”