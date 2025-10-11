Osaka expo enters final weekend, venue at capacity as closing day nears

OSAKA, Japan, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – The World Exposition in Osaka entered its final weekend on Saturday, having drawn more than 200,000 visitors a day in recent weeks and with the venue packed to capacity as the six-month international event nears its end early next week, Kyodo News reported.

Ahead of the 184-day expo's closing on Monday, the "national day" series -- in which participating countries showcase traditional performances -- wraps up on Saturday with Haiti, a Caribbean island nation, hosting the final celebration.

Lines formed early Saturday morning outside the gates. When the gates opened shortly before 9 a.m., crowds rushed toward popular pavilions and attractions to secure spots.

As of Friday, the total number of visitors reached a preliminary 24.87 million, surpassing the 22.05 million recorded at the expo in Aichi Prefecture in 2005.