IUCN launches 2nd IUCN Global Standard for Nature-based Solutions

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has officially launched the Second Edition of the IUCN Global Standard for Nature-based Solutions at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, marking a crucial step forward in the Union’s efforts to advance Nature-based Solutions that are effective and robustly rooted in science.

“Nature-based Solutions are central to tackling climate change, biodiversity loss and sustainable development. They remind us that when we work with nature — not against it — we create pathways for resilience, equity, and hope. The updated IUCN Global Standard strengthens this vision, providing clearer guidance, stronger safeguards, and a renewed focus on long-term impact. It empowers our Members and partners to design and deliver solutions that are practical, inclusive, and transformative — restoring not only ecosystems, but also the well-being of communities that depend on them,” said Dr Grethel Aguilar, Director General of IUCN.

Today’s publication, produced by the IUCN Nature-based Solutions Management Hub and the IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management, was launched during a high-level Forum event organised by the IUCN Secretariat, the IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management (CEM), and France’s Agence française de développement. The paper represents a hallmark publication which underlines the Union’s leadership on advancing Nature-based Solutions (NbS) globally.

The Second Edition includes important updates that strengthen clarity, usability and safeguards. Building on five years of experience, the revised Standard moves beyond a checklist approach to embrace systems thinking, emphasising the interconnections between ecological, social and economic dimensions. It streamlines language and structure for greater clarity, while reinforcing equity and rights by placing Indigenous Peoples and local communities at the centre of decision-making. Safeguards, grievance mechanisms and adaptive management are strengthened to ensure NbS remain effective over time.

The update also introduces clearer framing of financial feasibility and long-term viability, and places stronger emphasis on enabling conditions – such as policy, finance and regulatory frameworks – to help scale NbS with confidence worldwide.