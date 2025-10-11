Türkiye’s international reserves hit record high of $186.2 bn

ISTANBUL, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Turkish Central Bank's official international reserves reached a new all-time high of $186.2 billion as of October 3, according to official figures.

The reserves rose by 1.8%, or $3.2 billion, from the previous week's $183 billion, the bank said as quoted by state-run news agency (Anadolu Agency).

Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — were up 0.4% to $79.3 billion compared to the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped — climbed 3% to $99.2 billion in the same period.

Meanwhile, total IMF reserve position and special drawing rights ticked up 0.1% to reach $7.8 billion.

