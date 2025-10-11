Abu Dhabi Customs, Competere Group partner to drive innovation in trade facilitation

LONDON, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Customs and the UK-based Competere Group, a leading consultancy in economic policy and trade law, have signed a cooperation agreement to promote innovation in trade facilitation and enhance global competitiveness. The partnership will leverage advanced technologies, and future-focused economic models to foster a business environment that supports sustainable growth in international trade.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), and Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom, witnessed the signing of the agreement by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs, and Shanker Singham, Chief Executive Officer of Competere Group, on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in London.

This collaboration highlights Abu Dhabi Customs’ leading role in developing an innovative, integrated, and digitally enabled customs ecosystem that enhances the efficiency and reliability of trade operations. Through strategic partnerships with international institutions, private sector entities, and technology partners to cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics.

Rashed Al Mansoori, said:“Trade facilitation and digital transformation are fundamental pillars of Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision. By working closely with the private sector and international partners, we aim to exchange knowledge, adopt global best practices, and develop smarter, more competitive, and trusted trade systems that enhance supply chain reliability and support economic growth locally and globally.”

Shanker Singham, said:“We are pleased to partner with Abu Dhabi Customs to explore innovative approaches to trade facilitation and global competitiveness. Through robust public-private partnerships, we can design next-generation trade and regulatory models that unlock new economic opportunities and support sustainable global growth.”

