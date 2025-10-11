10th edition of Expand North Star kicks off tomorrow at Dubai Harbour

DUBAI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) – The 10th edition of Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, will kick off tomorrow, Sunday, 12 October. The milestone edition takes place at Dubai Harbour and will run until Wednesday, 15 October.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event offers unprecedented opportunities for growth and funding while helping to shape the future of the digital economy and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and technology.

The event showcases Dubai’s unique competitive advantages as a global platform for partnerships between investors and startups from around the world at the forefront of advanced technologies. This year’s highly anticipated edition is the most ambitious to date, and introduces several new features that enrich the Expand North Star ecosystem and enhance the event’s role in advancing digital entrepreneurship.

These new additions include ScaleX, a curated market access programme for 50 of the world’s fastest-growing tech scaleups; and North Star Green Impact, a new zone spotlighting startups driving climate and environmental innovation. The agenda will also feature the Deeptech MEA Summit to drive innovation in AI and robotics, and the Digital Assets Forum, which will explore the key factors shaping the new era of the global financial system.

Attendees can also look forward to the return of Expand North Star’s most popular signature programmes. The world’s largest startup pitch competition, the Supernova Challenge 2.0, will once again attract high-impact global startups with a US$ 250,000 prize pool. The Corporate Arena offers an exclusive platform that connects corporate leaders with founders and investors, while specialised events including Marketing Mania and the Tech Transfer Innovation Forum return to bridge the gap between research, marketing, and business.

Expand North Star is a key pillar of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s strategy to transform Dubai into one of the world’s leading digital economies, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

