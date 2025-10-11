GPSSA showcases latest digital platforms at GITEX Global 2025

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced its participation in "GITEX Global 2025," the world's leading technology event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13th to 17th October.

GPSSA's participation plays a pivotal role in aligning with the governments transformation journey. GPSSA will unveil plans to transform its services through the integration of Artificial Intelligence and showcase its comprehensive digital platform, "Ma'ashi”.

The GPSSA stand will feature a live demonstration of the "Ma'ashi" digital platform, which represents a comprehensive . The presentation will highlight the benefits the platform offers to customers, including the newly activated "Data Correction" feature. This feature enhances data accuracy and empowers insured individuals, retirees, and employers to directly modify and verify their data before submitting requests to GPSSA, thereby accelerating processing, and enhancing accuracy and transparency.

An initial prototype of AI use cases will also be unveiled, offering visitors a glimpse into the future of government services, which will be faster, easier, and more efficient.

GPSSA considers GITEX an ideal platform to explore collaboration opportunities with partners from both the government and private sectors, and to leverage global innovations to enhance the quality of its operations and services. The exhibition also provides a unique opportunity for direct communication with customers, allowing GPSSA to listen to their constructive feedback, which forms the basis for continuous development and improvement efforts.