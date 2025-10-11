Sharjah Public Libraries launches 'Folk Poetry' exhibition

SHARJAH, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its centennial celebrations, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has inaugurated the Folk Poetry exhibition at Kalba Waterfront.

The event, organised in partnership with heritage researcher Dr. Rashid Ahmed Al Mazrouei, celebrates the legacy of traditional Emirati poetry and honours poets who shaped the nation's cultural memory and recorded its values through verse.

The exhibition, which runs until 19th October, presents the works of 14 late Emirati poets, featuring selected poems and rare audio recordings that document their personal experiences and creative impact. The material reflects the range of poetic schools they represent and their influence on the development of the UAE’s cultural identity.

Through the initiative, SPL invites visitors to engage with the literary and social significance of Nabati poetry, offering insight into how it has expressed and preserved Emirati identity over generations. The exhibition supports SPL’s broader commitment to introducing younger audiences to their literary heritage and reinforcing ties to the cultural traditions that form the foundation of the national narrative.

Commenting on the event, Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL, said, “This exhibition is a key part of our centenary programme and affirms our ongoing commitment to preserving the UAE’s cultural memory. It recognises the poets whose work captured the rhythms of everyday life and expressed the values of their time. Nabati poetry has long served as a record of social identity and cultural continuity. Through this exhibition, we are reintroducing this literary heritage to new generations and paying tribute to the voices that helped shape the UAE’s collective consciousness.”