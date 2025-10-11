Abu Dhabi University, DAMAC Group collaborate to advance academic, professional excellence

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DAMAC Group to strengthen academic excellence, professional development, and applied research opportunities.

The partnership will provide students with practical insights into DAMAC’s diverse operations, including property development, hospitality, retail, logistics, and capital markets, while fostering joint research initiatives and knowledge-sharing between both institutions.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Anas Najdawi, Dubai Campus Director and Associate Professor of Management Information Systems at Abu Dhabi University and Shirin Sehgal, Vice President of People and Performance at DAMAC during a ceremony at ADU’s Dubai campus.

The collaboration aligns with ADU’s commitment to equipping students with practical skills and real-world experience that prepare them to succeed in today’s dynamic business environment.

Dr. Anas Najdawi, Dubai Campus Director and Associate Professor of Management Information Systems at Abu Dhabi University, said, “At ADU, we are committed to equipping our students with the tools and experiences they need to succeed in sectors such as real estate, hospitality, and digital business. This partnership with DAMAC Group creates a transformative opportunity by combining ADU’s academic expertise with practical industry engagement. It offers professionals opportunities to enhance their knowledge and advance their careers while providing a platform for students to gain the skills and insights needed to excel in today’s professional landscape, preparing the next generation of leaders to make meaningful contributions across the UAE and beyond.”

Through this collaboration, ADU students will gain access to internships and mentorship opportunities, providing practical exposure to industry settings and real-world applications of their academic learning. They will also engage in research projects and capstone initiatives, gaining hands-on experience that complements their studies.

At the same time, DAMAC employees will benefit from scholarships, specialised training, and professional development programmes at ADU’s Dubai campus. Faculty and students will have the opportunity to contribute to applied research initiatives, further strengthening academic and industry collaboration. This partnership reinforces ADU’s role as a hub for industry-aligned learning, applied research, and workforce development.

M.P. John, Chief Human Capital Officer at DAMAC, said, “This MoU with Abu Dhabi University underscores DAMAC’s ongoing efforts to support academic institutions in shaping the workforce of the future, while fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and positive social impact.”

Shirin Sehgal, Vice President of People and Performance at DAMAC, commented, “This collaboration with Abu Dhabi University reflects DAMAC’s commitment to empowering the next generation through education and professional development. By combining ADU’s academic expertise with DAMAC’s industry experience, we are creating pathways that prepare students and employees alike to excel in their careers while contributing positively to the UAE’s knowledge economy.”