Fiends of Cancer Patients launches ‘A Community Through Her’ community event

SHARJAH, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) launched the second edition of its community event yesterday at Aljada in Sharjah under the theme "A Community Through Her", as part of the Pink Caravan’s activities for Pink October, which coincides with the Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event aims to enhance public engagement with Pink October initiatives and raise awareness across all segments of society about breast cancer, while emphasising the importance of regular self-examinations and medical screenings for early detection.

The community event offers free clinical screenings as well as mammogram tests for women aged 40 and above at the Pink Caravan’s large mobile clinic. It also features a wide range of interactive workshops, in addition to family-friendly activities for children and youth, including roaming performances, clown shows, and life-sized puppet displays.

With over 1,500 attendees recorded on the first day, the event embodies FOCP’s message to promote breast cancer awareness, prevention, and early detection through the Pink Caravan initiative and its affiliated medical clinics, while also contributing to the treatment of patients and providing material and emotional support to them and their families.

The launch of the second edition of this community event comes as part of the annual Pink October campaign organised by the Pink Caravan. This year’s campaign includes 10 fixed clinics and a fleet of large and mini mobile units deployed across more than 86 locations throughout the UAE to provide free clinical and radiological screenings for early detection of breast cancer.