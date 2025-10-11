Seventh Moroccan Poetry Festival begins in Marrakech

MARRAKECH, 10th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the city of Marrakech hosted the opening of the seventh Moroccan Poetry Festival, organised by the Sharjah Department of Culture in collaboration with Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication.

The three-day event, held at Mayadeen Hall, brought together more than 40 poets, intellectuals, and artists from Morocco and around the world. It celebrates the enduring cultural partnership between the UAE and Morocco and the shared commitment to promoting poetry and literature as unifying forces of creativity and human expression.

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, attended the ceremony alongside Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Department, and senior Moroccan cultural officials. In his speech, Al Owais conveyed the greetings of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah and affirmed that the festival reflects the fraternal relations between the two nations, adding that poetry remains a humanitarian message and a mirror of a nation’s conscience.

He said, “This blessed meeting is a fruit of cultural cooperation that strengthens the fraternal ties between the UAE and Morocco. We believe such initiatives create a space where generations of poets and creatives can express their visions, united by the love of the word and the spirit of creativity.”

Representing Morocco’s Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Samir Al Wanassi praised the cultural initiatives of Sharjah under the leadership of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi and commended the success of the House of Poetry in Marrakech as a model of cultural management. He noted that the festival has become a cornerstone of Morocco’s literary scene, enriching dialogue and creativity.

The opening ceremony featured a documentary highlighting the eighth season of the House of Poetry programme in Marrakech, showcasing its extensive cultural activities — from poetry evenings and seminars to art exhibitions and youth workshops — affirming its active role in nurturing poetic culture.

The first evening featured performances by Moroccan poet Thuraya Waqas, Chinese poet Liu Jinzi, and Nigerian poet Adeyemi Hamid Adekunle, offering a blend of artistic and cultural diversity. The House of Poetry also honoured Moroccan poets Mohammed Boujbiri, Ali Shohad, and Aziza Akida for their lifetime contributions to poetry and literature.

Winners of the seventh edition of the Poetry Criticism and Best Poem Awards were also announced. Nigerian poet Idembe Hamid Idekbele won first place for Best Poem, while Abdul Rahman Asahli won the Poetry Criticism Award.

China was celebrated as the guest of honour of this edition, represented by poet Liu Jinzi, who shared her Arabic-translated works exploring common poetic imagery between Arabic and Chinese literature.

The ceremony concluded with a musical performance by Moroccan artist Abdelwahab Doukkali, accompanied by the Asil Music Band, marking a vibrant celebration of Arab, African, and international poetic unity.