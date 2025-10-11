INTERPOL awards Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah Medal of Highest Order

LYON, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has awarded Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, the INTERPOL Medal of the Highest Order in recognition of Kuwait’s efforts in supporting the organisation’s work and strengthening international security cooperation.

The medal was presented to Sheikh Fahad by Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of INTERPOL, in the presence of Secretary-General Valdecy Urquiza, during an official visit by the Kuwaiti minister to the organisation’s General Secretariat headquarters in Lyon, France.

The visit underscored the strong partnership between Kuwait and INTERPOL, particularly in enhancing multilateral cooperation to address transnational threats.

The discussions covered issues of global security, innovation in law enforcement, protection of vulnerable groups, and financial crime, in alignment with INTERPOL’s operational tools and databases.

Sheikh Fahad expressed Kuwait’s appreciation for INTERPOL’s efforts in strengthening international collaboration to tackle security challenges, affirming his country’s pride in its membership and commitment to continuing the partnership in support of peace, justice, and the protection of lives and property.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of INTERPOL, said the visit reflects Kuwait’s prioritisation of international police cooperation, noting the progress made towards establishing an INTERPOL Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa. He expressed optimism about building on the existing partnership between Kuwait and INTERPOL to further enhance regional and global security.

The visit forms part of ongoing high-level engagement with INTERPOL’s headquarters, highlighting the organisation’s growing role as a unifying platform for law enforcement agencies and its institutional expansion in the region through the development of a new regional office for the Middle East and North Africa to strengthen operational response and cross-border coordination.