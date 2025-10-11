11th World FZO Congress highlights role of digitisation, sustainability, global cooperation

HAIKOU, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The World Free Zones Organization’s (World FZO) 11th annual World Congress continued today in Haikou, China, focusing on digitisation and sustainability as drivers of the next generation of free zones.

The event, hosted at the Hainan International Conference and Exhibition Centre, brought together over 1,100 global decision-makers, business leaders, and experts under the theme “Zones: Gateways to Global Prosperity, Trade, and Sustainable Innovation.”

Panels explored the future of trade corridors, the OECD Global Minimum Tax, and how digital transformation and sustainable logistics can reinforce free zones’ competitiveness. Sustainability featured prominently, with experts highlighting renewable energy, circular economy models, and green financing as key enablers of the transition to net-zero economies.

A major highlight was the inauguration of the Global Free Zones Research Institute, an independent international think tank aimed at advancing research, policy dialogue, and capacity-building in the free zone sector.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World Free Zones Organization, said the institute would serve as a global platform for innovation and collaboration, adding, “This milestone reflects our commitment to ensuring that free zones remain engines of diversification, job creation, and long-term sustainable development.”

The Institute will provide policy research, training, and consulting to governments and zone authorities worldwide, helping them navigate new economic realities and technological shifts.

The day also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between six global free zones and five economic and technology zones in Hainan Province to advance cooperation on cross-border data flows.

The signatories included the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) from the UAE, PIROT Free Zone (Serbia), Tatu City Free Zone (Kenya), Luanda Special Economic Zone (Angola), Santa Fiesta Free Zone (Argentina), and GAFI (Egypt). From China’s Hainan Province, partners included Haikou Jiangdong New Area, Haikou Fosing Industrial Internet Park, Hainan Resort Software Community, Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, and Overseas Returnees Town Lingshui.

The agreement establishes a framework to enhance digital security and enable seamless data transfer between zones. It also supports innovation and sustainable growth by creating mechanisms for exchanging best practices, regulatory alignment, and technological cooperation.

Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, Assistant Executive Chairman for Investments and Partnerships at DIEZ, said the MoU aligns with Dubai’s goal to strengthen its position as a global centre for digital innovation and data-driven economies. “This partnership opens new avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange, enhancing Dubai’s role in shaping the future of smart economies,” he noted.

The World FZO Congress concludes tomorrow, with discussions focusing on emerging policy frameworks and the future of smart and green economic zones supporting global prosperity.