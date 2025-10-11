Dubai Land Department AI-powered digital solutions at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD) is participating in GITEX Global 2025, showcasing a new generation of digital solutions and partnerships that enhance transparency, efficiency, and service quality in the real estate market.

Marking over 19 years of digital innovation and smart governance, DLD’s participation reaffirms its pioneering role in driving the smart transformation of Dubai’s property sector, enabling investment, regulating the market, and protecting the rights of investors and customers.

Through the integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain, DLD has built an advanced government framework that supports the emirate’s vision for a fully digital economy. The Department’s ecosystem of laws, services, and systems is designed to simplify procedures, boost investor confidence, and position Dubai as a global model for real estate governance.

At this year’s event, DLD is unveiling new digital solutions to enhance integration across government entities and provide unprecedented levels of service accessibility and transparency. It will also announce partnerships with global technology companies and sign agreements with public and private institutions to advance innovation and sustainability in the sector.

DLD’s projects include Mollak, a joint ownership governance system; the Instant Transactions Platform, offering real-time market data; and Dubai REST, a smart property services app. The Smart Valuation service delivers instant AI-powered property assessments, while the AI-Powered Real Estate Advertising Governance System strengthens market credibility and transparency.

The Department’s participation aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure Dubai keeps pace with global technological advancements. DLD’s efforts support both the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aimed at boosting competitiveness and attracting sustainable investment.