Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition attracts thousands with exclusive promotions

SHARJAH, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition at Expo Centre Sharjah has drawn large crowds of visitors eager to benefit from exclusive promotions and discounts of up to 50 percent on a wide selection of fragrances, reaffirming the event’s growing success.

Featuring more than 150 exhibitors representing 500 brands, this year’s edition offers visitors an extensive range of Emirati, Gulf, and international perfumes, alongside premium oud, incense, essential oils, and heritage-inspired scents.

In response to strong public demand, organisers have extended the exhibition’s operating hours to 23:30 daily, ensuring convenient access and enhanced engagement. The extended schedule, coupled with attractive offers, has maintained a steady purchasing flow throughout the day.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, said extending operating hours aligns with rising visitor interaction and demand, noting that the robust turnout reflects exhibitors’ and visitors’ confidence in the Centre’s capacity to deliver value-driven events that boost trade and sectoral growth.

He added that the exhibition provides a key platform for business networking and for advancing the national perfume and heritage industries, strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for major exhibitions.

A highlight of the event is the Emiratis for Oud and Perfumes Platform, which enables Emirati entrepreneurs to showcase their products and expand their market reach. Major Gulf-based perfume companies are competing through high-value offers and heritage-focused branding, reinforcing the exhibition’s reputation as a premier marketplace for the fragrance industry.

Among participating brands, Raees Al Oud is offering a 40 percent discount on premium oud and incense, attracting enthusiasts of authentic oriental scents. AlSada Oud and Perfumes, marking its debut, is presenting a 40 percent discount across its luxury range, while Saudi Arabia-based Makkaj Perfumes is offering a 25 percent promotion as part of its strategy to strengthen its Gulf market presence.

The exhibition remains open to visitors until Sunday, from 12:00 to 23:30, providing an opportunity to engage with leading perfume houses, explore new trends, and benefit from exclusive deals.