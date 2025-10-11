DCD Abu Dhabi encourages entities to participate in Damj Award

ABU DHABI, 11th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD Abu Dhabi) has today issued a statement encouraging government entities, private sector organisations, and the third sector in Abu Dhabi to participate in the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for the Inclusion of People of Determination, “Damj.”

The “Damj” Award serves as a strategic platform to encourage entities to adopt inclusive policies and practices and to honour and incentivise their pioneering efforts in this field.

This follows the announcement of an extension to the submission deadline, now set for 31st October 2025, providing entities with more time to submit entries and showcase their efforts that reflect a commitment to inclusion.

Dr. Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Family and Child Welfare Sector at DCD, confirmed that the extension reflects the Department’s commitment to provide all entities with greater opportunity to submit applications that meet the award’s requirements and highlight the efforts exerted.

This will enable the presentation of best institutional practices and encourage wider participation across different sectors, thereby enhancing the approach of comprehensive inclusion for PODs in Abu Dhabi, in alignment with the Year of Community 2025 and Abu Dhabi’s Strategy for POD.

She also highlighted that the award not only recognises outstanding practices but also provides a practical means to measure progress in POD inclusion and empowerment, identify gaps and challenges, and encourage organisations to adopt innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance the quality of life for all members of community.

Regarding the application steps, submissions are made through the award’s website, damj.gov.ae, which requires the creation of an account, completion of the nomination application form, and attachment of the required documents. After receiving the acceptance notification, the submission form must be completed within three working days. Applications are considered complete only once both the nomination and participation forms are accepted in the system.